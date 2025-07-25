Morning Coffee: Novelty markets to consider on FanDuel

Hot dog!

Week 8 of the CFL season kicked off Thursday night, and TSN Betting’s Drew Morrison couldn’t have asked for a better start.

The Montreal Alouettes scored nine points in the fourth quarter to steal a win on the road as 5.5-point underdogs against the Calgary Stampeders.

For our guy Drew, it was a 2-0 night for his picks in his weekly 3rd and 1 column as Austin Mack hauled in six receptions to cash his 5+ player prop and 23-21 final saw the game go under the total of 50.5.

The 2-0 night brings Drew’s record to 16-14 on the season. He’ll look to finish the week strong with two more picks on the action in Week 8.

As for this column, it’s my final day in the saddle before Dom returns with his best bets and some NFL preview content next week.

So for today, let’s take a look at some novelty markets on FanDuel and end the week with a bang.

This is your Morning Coffee for July 25, 2025.

Edmonton Oilers Starting Goalie - Game 1 2025-26 Season

Coming in at -430, Stuart Skinner is a heavy favourite to be the Edmonton Oilers starting goalie for Game 1 of the 2025-26 season.

Skinner has started 168 games for the Oilers, sporting a 98-54-14 record with a .906 save percentage and a 2.73 goals-against average.

Outside of Skinner, only two options are listed at shorter than 60-1 with The Field at +250 and Calvin Pickard at +500.

With just seven goalies listed on FanDuel, it’s not surprising to see The Field with the next shortest odds after Skinner as Edmonton could make a trade for any other goalie without odds in this market to upgrade between the pipes.

Outside of a trade, perhaps Pickard wins the starting job in camp. The 33-year-old started 31 games for Edmonton last season, going 22-10-1 and went 7-1 in 10 postseason appearances with a .886 save percentage and a 2.85 goals-against average.

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry is priced at 60-1, while Toronto Maple Leafs netminder Joseph Woll headlines the group of names at 100-1, here is a look at the full market on FanDuel.

Edmonton Oilers Starting Goalie - Game 1 2025-26 Season Name Odds Stuart Skinner -430 The Field +250 Calvin Pickard +500 Tristan Jarry +6000 Joseph Woll +10000 Ilya Samsonov +10000 John Gibson +10000 Jake Allen +10000 Alex Lyon +10000

SGA opens as a massive favourite to win Northern Star Award. Can he win more?

It seems all but over if you’re wondering who is going to be named Canada’s top athlete for 2025.

NBA superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has opened as a massive -3500 favourite to win the Northern Star Award in 2025.

Last year we had a runaway winner in this market as well with swimmer Summer McIntosh closing the overwhelming favorite to win the award after opening at just -113.

But that isn’t the case this year with SGA as the fine people at FanDuel have given him a 97.22 per cent implied probability to win the award at the opening of the market.

If you’re not interested in the -3500 number, perhaps you can turn your attention to the TIME Athlete of the Year market where SGA is also the favourite at +300.

Gilgeous-Alexander is just one of five players currently priced at less than 10-1 in that market and after nearly eight months of 2025 I challenge anyone to make an argument that an athlete other than SGA has had the best 2025.

I wrote about Gilgeous-Alexander’s case to win Athlete of the Year a few weeks ago, check that out if you’re interested.

That’s going to do it for me this week, folks. Thank you all for joining me this week and make sure you’re back on Monday to give Dom a warm welcome back from some much-deserved time off.