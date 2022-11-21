The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Wednesday as Morocco takes on Croatia.

Morocco is making their sixth appearance at the World Cup after sweeping all six qualifying matches. Despite being perfect in the qualification rounds, Vahid Halihodzic was replaced as head coach by Walid Regragui, making it the third time in World Cup history that a team fired their head coach after qualifying for the tournament.

The Atlas Lions, ranked 22nd in the world, will be led by defender/midfielder Achraf Hakimi who had four goals and six assists with Paris Saint-Germain of Ligue 1 last season and three goals and an assist this season.

After finishing as the runner-up in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Croatia looks to repeat their success with new blood on their roster.

Croatia, ranked 12th in the world, will still be led by 37-year-old midfielder Luka Modric, who has been a part of the Croatian team for 16 years. Modric was the 2018 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner, scoring two goals and an assist in the tournament while leading the tournament in minutes played and miles ran.

