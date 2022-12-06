Stalemate ends in fireworks as Morocco amaze with PK stunner vs. Spain

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Saturday with Morocco and Portugal meeting in quarter-final action.

Morocco advanced to the quarter-final round at the FIFA World Cup for the first time in the country’s history on Tuesday when they defeated Spain on penalties.

After playing to a scoreless draw AET, Montreal-born goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made two saves and saw a third shot hit the post behind him and Achraf Hakimi hit a decisive Panenka to lead Morocco to a 3-0 victory on penalty kicks.

Morocco is the only country from outside Europe or South America to make it to the quarter-finals in Qatar.

With their captain and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench to start the game, Portugal ran rampant over Switzerland 6-1 to storm their way into the quarter-finals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Goncalo Ramos, the 21-year-old Benfica striker, bagged the tournament’s first hat trick to power the offence. Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also scored in the victory.

Ronaldo would eventually enter the game in the 73rd minute, though Portugal coach Fernando Santos would only say that his role would be, “something which has to be defined” going forward.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Morocco vs. Portugal

When: Sat., Dec. 10

Pregame Start Time: 9 a.m ET/ 6 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 9:45 a.m. ET/6:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

