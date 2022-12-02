Morocco vs. Spain: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Tuesday with Morocco facing Spain in Round of 16 action.

You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

After opening the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a scoreless draw against Croatia, Morocco defeated No. 2-ranked Belgium and Canada to advance to the Round of 16 as the first-place team in Group F.

Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri found the net for Morocco in their Matchday 3 victory over the Canadians, while Romain Saïss and Zakaria Aboukhlal scored to lead them to victory in their second game.

Morocco is into the Round of 16 for the first time since the 1986 tournament in Mexico.

All tournament long, TSN is delivering fans unique multi-language broadcasts of the FIFA World Cup. Experience play-by-play commentary voiced in the official languages of the competing teams. Stream these multi-language feeds on TSN.ca/TSN App.

Spain lost to Japan in their final Group E game, but were able to qualify for the Round of 16 due to a superior goal difference than Germany, who were eliminated on the tiebreaker.

Ferran Torres scored twice, while Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Álvaro Morata all found the net in Spain’s opening 7-0 victory over Costa Rica, a win that helped them build the goal difference mark that ultimately took them into the knockout stages.

Spain were eliminated in the Round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Morocco vs. Spain

You can watch Morocco vs. Spain, along with every game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Tue., Dec. 6

Pregame Start Time: 9 a.m. ET/ 6 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 9:45 a.m. ET/6:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

Full Broadcast schedule can be found here.