Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke continued his NFL audition on Tuesday in a workout for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.

Rourke worked out for the Indianapolis Colts on Monday and has also visited the Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos since concluding his second season in the CFL with the BC Lions.

The 24-year-old native of Victoria, B.C., will resume his workouts next week with the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings on the card.

Lalji points out that the Cardinals' situation at quarterback just go a little more interesting with Kyler Murray being out for the season after tearing his ACL in a loss to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Rourke is getting some NFL attention this winter after winning the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian award this season. Despite missing half of the year due to foot surgery, Rourke threw for 3,349 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 10 games in 2022. The Lions fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division Final.

"I don't know how many people know, but I've never had a true opportunity at the NFL level, not not as a quarterback," Rourke said after the playoff loss. "And that's been something that I've wanted to, at least, try for a very long time. And I'm fortunate enough to have an opportunity and try to see where that goes. And understanding that I have a heck of an opportunity still here with the Lions. And so to me, it's a win-win.

"If I get an opportunity down there, then great but, it's a great thing that I have here, and I don't mind coming back at all. (I'd) be very excited to, in fact."

Rourke played his college ball at Ohio and was selected in the second round, 15th overall, of the 2020 CFL Draft by the Lions.