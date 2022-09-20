The National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced Tuesday that its 2022-2023 season will get underway on the weekend of Dec. 2 and 3.

The season will feature 135 games, the most ever in league history. The 22-week schedule continues through Apr. 29, 2023.

Face Off Weekend brings with it two TSN Game of the Week matches with the Philadelphia Wings taking on the Halifax Thunderbirds on Dec. 2 at 6pm et/3pm pt and the Toronto Rock hosting the Vancouver Warriors on Dec. 3 at 5pm et/2pm pt.

All 135 regular season games will be available through TSN platforms, including TSN.ca and the TSN App.

“Our fans have been eagerly anticipating Face Off Weekend since our sensational Finals series capped an incredible season and playoffs in the spring,” said NLL commissioner Brett Frood said in a statement. “We expect that the passionate fan bases at the six venues opening the 2022-23 regular season will pillar momentum for the rest of the year, and the broad reach of TSN and ESPN ensures that fans across North America can join in the celebration.”

In other dates of significance, the expansion Las Vegas Desert Dogs make their home debut on Dec. 16 against the Panther City Lacrosse Club and 2022 champions, the Colorado Mammoth, will raise their banner on Jan. 7 against the Calgary Roughnecks.

A full NLL schedule can be found here.