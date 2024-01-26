ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young cleared the concussion protocol and was available for Friday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Young missed two games after he was diagnosed with the concussion. He suffered the injury when he was elbowed in the face during a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

Hawks coach Quin Snyder said Young would have a normal minutes limitation for a player who has missed two games with a concussion.

“He feels he's ready to go,” Snyder said, adding he planned to “ease him back in.”

Young leads Atlanta with his average of 26.9 points per game and ranks second in the league with 10.8 assists per game.

The 25-year-old Young became the 10th-youngest player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career points on Jan. 15 against San Antonio.

Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving was ruled out for the second consecutive game with a sprained right thumb. He suffered the injury against Boston on Monday.

Dallas forward Maxi Kleber was ruled out with toe soreness. Center Dwight Powell (left eye corneal abrasion) also was ruled out.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba