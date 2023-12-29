The Boston Celtics released a bevy of injury designations ahead of their matchup with the Toronto Raptors Friday evening.

The team announced Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain management), Jaylen Brown (lower back contusion) and Jrue Holiday (right elbow sprain) are all questionable, while Kristaps Porzingis (left calf injury management) is doubtful and Al Horford (rest) is out against Toronto.

Tatum, Holiday, Porzingis and Horford all played in Thursday's 128-122 overtime win against the Pistons, which nearly saw Detroit end its historic losing streak. Instead the Pistons fell in overtime and now sit tied with the 2014-15 and 2015-16 Philadelphia 76ers for the longest losing streak in NBA history at 28 games. Brown missed Thursday's narrow Boston victory with his lower-back injury.

Holiday led all Celtics players in minutes, playing 44:08. Tatum played 43:19 and scored 31 points, while Porzingis played 35:53 and finished with a game-high 35.

After Friday, the Celtics' next matchup comes on New Year's Eve in San Antonio against the Spurs.

