MIAMI (AP) — Boston center Kristaps Porzingis sprained his left ankle and left the Celtics' game against Miami midway through the third quarter Thursday night.

Porzingis, who scored 19 points in 21 minutes of action before getting hurt, quickly went to the locker room for treatment and evaluation. The sprain diagnosis was made just a few minutes later.

He leaped to contest a shot by Miami's Bam Adebayo with 7:12 left in the third and landed on Adebayo's foot. Porzingis fell to the floor and grabbed at his ankle. He remained down for a few seconds before getting up and limping toward the Celtics' bench.

Jayson Tatum made a 3-pointer, even with the Celtics playing 4-on-5 for that possession, and Porzingis left the game when time was called.

Porzingis entered Thursday averaging 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds this season for the NBA-leading Celtics.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba