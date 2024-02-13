Bradley Beal left the Phoenix Suns' game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday with a left hamstring and was ruled out for the night, the team announced.

Beal, 30, has played in 29 games this season, where he's averaged 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

The veteran played six of the team's first 30 games this season while dealing with various injuries - including a back problem that held him out of the first seven contests, and an ankle injury.

Beal recorded five points and one rebound in five minutes of action before he was replaced by Eric Gordon with the injury in the second frame. He went to the locker room shortly after.

The Suns entered play on Tuesday a half-game ahead of the Kings in the Western Conference with a 31-22 record.