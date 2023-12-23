CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller has been ruled out for the second half of Saturday night's game against the Denver Nuggets after spraining his right ankle.

Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, was injured when he drove the lane and Denver’s Peyton Watson landed on his ankle as he came down. Miller hobbled to the locker room.

Initially the team said he would return, but later updated the report, saying Miller was done for the night.

Miller came into the game averaging 15 points and 4.1 rebounds for Charlotte, which has lost six straight games. He had four points in 11 minutes before the injury.

Miller is just the latest key player injured in Charlotte.

The Hornets are already without starters LaMelo Ball (ankle), Terry Rozier (knee) and center Mark Williams (back).

