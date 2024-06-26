The Brooklyn Nets have made another big move, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports they intend to sign centre Nic Claxton to a four-year, $100 million deal.

This comes one day after agreeing to trade forward Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks in exchange for a large collection of draft picks.

Claxton, 25, played 71 games for the Nets last season, where he averaged 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Originally drafted by the Nets with the 31st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Claxton took a big step forward two seasons ago, where he finished ninth in Defensive Player of the Year voting, and fifth in Most Improved Player voting.

In 241 career NBA games, all with Brooklyn, Claxton averages 10.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.