The Brooklyn Nets will retire Vince Carter's No. 15 jersey next season, the team announced Wednesday.

Carter spent four and a half seasons with New Jersey -- the team's name prior to their move and re-branding as the Brooklyn Nets in 2012 -- from 2004 to 2009, making two All-Star teams and forming a dynamic duo with Hall-of-Fame point guard Jason Kidd.

Carter was acquired in a trade with the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 17, 2004 in exchange for Alonzo Mourning, Aaron Williams, Eric Williams and two first-round picks, ending a seven-year run in Toronto that came to a close with animosity.

The Daytona Beach, Fla., native averaged 23.6 points per game with the Nets, his highest scoring total with any team. New Jersey made the conference semifinals in back-to-back seasons in 2006 and 2007, but did not return to the postseason until after Carter's departure.

After their second straight 34-48 season in 2009, the Nets traded Carter and forward Ryan Anderson to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Rafer Alston, Tony Battie and Courtney Lee.

Now 47, Carter became the only player in NBA history to appear in an NBA game in four different decades. He averaged 16.7 points over the course of 22 seasons and headlined the 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame class alongside point guard Chauncey Billups.