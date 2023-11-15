TORONTO (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss a game for the first time this season Wednesday because of a strained right calf.

The Bucks released an injury report Wednesday afternoon that ruled out the two-time MVP for that night’s game with the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors have listed point guard Dennis Schroder as questionable for Toronto's game against the visiting Bucks with right knee soreness.

Schroder is averaging 15.4 points and 7.7 assist per game so far in his first season with the Raptors.

The Raptors are already facing the prospect of having a depleted lineup for the game against Damian Lillard and the Bucks.

Elite defender OG Anunoby (right finger cut) and shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. (right foot, plantar fasciitis) were previously listed as doubtful. They both missed Toronto's comeback 111-107 win over Washington on Monday.

Centre Christian Koloko, meanwhile, has respiratory issues and has not played this season.

Antetokounmpo had played in each of the Bucks’ first 10 games this season. The 7-footer is averaging 29.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Antetokounmpo played 35 minutes and had 35 points and 11 rebounds Monday in a 118-109 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Wednesday night's game is the second meeting of the season between the Bucks (6-4) and the Raptors (5-5).

Toronto beat the visiting Bucks 130-111 on Nov. 1.