SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 25 points, Jaylen Brown added 24 and the Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to six games with a 134-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.

Derrick White scored 17 points against his former team, and Kristaps Porzingis added 14 points and nine rebounds in his return after missing one game due to a calf injury.

Devin Vassell scored 22 points and Victor Wembanyama had 21 points and seven rebounds for San Antonio. The Spurs have lost seven of eight.

Boston closed out the month of December with a 12-2 record.

The matchup between the top team in the Eastern Conference and the last-place team in the West played out as expected.

Boston led by as many as 37 points and sat its starters for most of the fourth quarter.

San Antonio never led and trailed by 35 points or more in a game for the sixth time this season.

Wembanyama and Vassell scored San Antonio’s first 17 points. The pair combined to shoot 5 for 20 from the field in the opening quarter. The rest of the Spurs went 2 for 14. San Antonio finished 12 for 44 from 3-point range.

Wembanyama provided some of the few highlights for Spurs fans. The 7-foot-3 rookie followed up a reverse slam off an alley-oop pass from Tre Jones with a 3-pointer that cut Boston’s lead to 38-29 in the second quarter.

Boston limited San Antonio to one offensive rebound in the first half, and held a 23-14 advantage in total rebounds.

Lower back spasms kept Keldon Johnson out of the game, and the Spurs’ second unit struggled without the forward.

Celtics: At Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Spurs: At Memphis on Tuesday.

