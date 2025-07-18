Champions Live Here as summer schedule heats up on TSN

At TSN, Champions Live Here and that’s never been truer with a busy summer filled with a variety of competitions across the spectrum.

Here’s a look at some of what’s going on across the network as the summer continues.

ContentId(1.2336585): What to watch for in the new WNBA All-Star Game format

Youth movement takes hold in WNBA

Led by established superstars like Napheesa Collier and A’ja Wilson, along with second-year stars Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, as well as impressive rookies in Paige Bueckers, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, the 2025 WNBA season has already featured a number of memorable moments as teams jockey for position as the playoff race heats up.

While Collier and the Minnesota Lynx have established themselves as the class of the league, thus far, the Phoenix Mercury, the defending champion New York Liberty and a resurgent Seattle Storm are nipping at their heels and putting their championship credentials on display.

Canadian basketball is represented by a trio of players in the WNBA this season. Veteran guard – and TSN basketball analyst – Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont. joined Reese and the Chicago Sky in the off-season. After losing in last year’s WNBA Finals, Chatham, Ont.’s Bridget Carleton is a key contributor to the Lynx effort to get back to another championship. The sixth overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Kingston, Ont.’s Aaliyah Edwards is part of a Washington Mystics squad looking to return to the playoffs for the first time in two years and pick up its first postseason victory since 2019 when it won its first-ever title.

This WNBA season also acts as a table-setter for a 2026 campaign that will see the league expand by two, including its first venture across the border. Joining the league next season will be the Portland Fire and the Toronto Tempo. The Tempo will play out of Coca-Cola Coliseum, the home of the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies and the PWHL’s Toronto Sceptres.

Up next is the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game set for Indianapolis on Saturday night with the Skills Competition preceding it on Friday evening. While Clark will miss out on the festivities due to injury, Indiana Fever teammates Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell will get to play in front of their home crowd. Instead of a traditional East-versus-West format, the two teams set to compete were picked by captains Clark and Collier.

ContentId(1.2336423): UEFA Women's European Championship: Sweden 2, England 2 (2-3 PK)

Can England keep its EURO crown?

Viewers don’t have to wait for next summer’s 2026 FIFA World Cup for high-stakes international competition as the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 is in full swing on TSN. The tournament has already featured major upsets, stellar individual performances and record crowds in Switzerland as England looks to become the first team to repeat as champions since Germany’s record-breaking run of six straight titles from 1995 to 2013.

Women’s World Cup champions Spain appear to be the team to beat thus far, dominating in possession and scoring at will. Gotham FC striker Esther Gonzalez has led the way with four goals for La Roja, followed closely behind by Barcelona superstar and two-time Ballon d’Or winner, Alexia Putellas. In fact, goals came so fast and furious during the group stage that the 89 goals scored are a new tournament record, besting the 78 scored in 2022.

But Spain isn’t the only team loaded with talent. Ella Toone, Lauren James, Alessia Russo and the rest of the Lionesses found another gear in their final group-stage match against Wales, a 6-1 thrashing, and have reestablished themselves following an upset loss to France. They’ve advanced to the semis by becoming the first team to ever turn around a 2-0 deficit in a knockout game, coming back to beat Sweden on penalties.

Germany, featuring burgeoning 22-year-old star Jule Brand, find themselves in the familiar spot of the knockout round. Veteran Juventus striker Cristiana Girelli and Italy are continuing their campaign after eliminating the previously undefeated two-time champions Norway, led by Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg, in the quarters.

Find out who will claim the title on Sunday, July 27 at Basel’s St. Jakob Park, the home of FC Basel live on TSN.

ContentId(1.2335448): Nikki Small on her NSL journey thus far

Canada's newest league continues its inaugural season

North America’s newest pro sports league has taken Canada by storm as the Northern Super League is in the midst of its inaugural season. Featuring six teams across the country as far west as the Vancouver Rise and as far east as the Halifax Tides, the NSL is the nation’s first women’s professional soccer league. The league format features a single table with the top four clubs making the playoffs. The final four will be played out over two legs, home and away, on aggregate before a single-leg championship match.

Regular viewers of Canadian soccer will recognize a number of names across league rosters with several veteran members of the CanWNT playing alongside newer call-ups to the national setup. Among the well-known Canada stars are Rise midfielder Quinn, AFC Toronto midfielder Emma Regan, Tides goalkeeper Erin McLeod and midfielder Desiree Scott of the Ottawa Rapid. Recently having made their senior debuts for Canada are Rise forward Holly Ward and Montreal Roses forward Latifah Abdu.

Nearly halfway through the first NSL campaign, it’s AFC Toronto who have jumped to the top of the table and looking to be a good bet to claim a spot in the top four. The Rapid’s Delaney Pridham is the league’s top scorer, while teammate Melanie Forbes leads the NSL in assists. It’s the Rise’s Morgan McAslan who leads all goalkeepers in saves, while Calgary Wild defender Grace Stordy is the NSL’s top tackler.

The NSL’s first-ever championship match is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 15.

Julia Schell Canada Canada's Julia Schell

Canada eyes glory at Women's Rugby World Cup

The rugby world turns its eyes to England at the end of August as the 2025 Women’s World Cup gets underway. It’s the 10th edition of the quadrennial competition with matches to be played in eight different cities and the final set for London’s famed Twickenham Stadium. The world’s 16 best sides – including World No. 2 Canada – are divided into four groups.

Canada has appeared at every World Cup to date and is once again a serious contender to claim its first title. The Canadians head into the tournament with the third-best odds behind only World No. 1 England and defending champions New Zealand. At the 2021 tournament in New Zealand, Canada fell in the semi-finals to England by a score of 26-19 before getting shut out 36-0 by France in the third-place match. To date, Canada’s best-ever finish at a World Cup came in 2014 when they were beaten 21-9 by England in the final.

With much of Canada’s squad plying their club trades in England, the team will be competing on familiar territory. Several players on the squad play in the Premiership Women’s Rugby, one of the top leagues in the world. Among Canada’s star players are No. 8 Sophie de Goede of Victoria, B.C., back row Laetitia Royer of Loretteville, Que. and Sainte-Clotilde-de-Horton, Que. fly half Alex Tessier.

Canada is set for action in Pool B where they will take on Scotland, Wales and Fiji with their first match scheduled for Aug. 23 in York. Historically, Canada has played two of these three teams very well with the other, Fiji, being only a one-time opponent. Against Scotland, Canada is 6-0-1 all-time and is 10-2-2 versus Wales. In their lone match against Fiji, Canada emerged victorious in 2022.

The 2025 Rugby Women’s World Cup Final is set for Saturday, Sept. 27.

Brooke Henderson Brooke Henderson

LPGA heads into final major and only Canadian stop

TSN is your home for two of the big tournaments remaining on the 2025 LPGA calendar, starting with the final major of the season in the AIG Women’s Open Championship beginning with third-round coverage on Aug. 2. This year’s tournament is set for Royal Porthcawl in Wales. It will be the first time that the course has played host to the tourney that officially became a major in 2001.

The defending champion is New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, who won the tournament by two strokes last summer at St Andrews. A 23-time LPGA winner, it was the 28-year-old Ko’s third major championship after the 2015 Evian Championship and the 2016 Chevron Championship. It was part of a massive summer for the two-time LPGA Player of the Year who also won gold at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics earlier that month.

Also in the field will be the winners of this year’s four previous majors in Mao Saigo (Chevron), Maja Stark (U.S. Women’s Open) and Aussie duo Minjee Lee (KPMG Women’s PGA Championship) and Grace Kim (Evian), as well as two-time major winner Brooke Henderson of Smith’s Falls, Ont. The Women’s Open Championship has been a tough tournament for the 27-year-old Henderson over the course of her career. This year’s tournament will be her 11th and she’s looking to bounce back from two straight disappointing outings where she missed the cut in both 2023 and 2024. Henderson’s best finish at the tournament came in 2022 when she tied for seventh.

Then later in the month, the LPGA comes to Mississauga, Ont. for its only Canadian stop of the year for the CPKC Women’s Open. Since its inception in 1973. Some of the biggest names in golf have claimed the tournament including Hall of Famers Juli Inkster (1984), Laura Davies (1996), Karrie Webb (1999), Annika Sorenstam (2001) and three-time winner Meg Mallon (2000, 2002 and 2004). The only other three-time winner of the tournament is Ko.

In 2018 at Wascana Country Club in Regina, Henderson became the first Canadian to win the tournament since the late Jocelyne Bourassa won the inaugural edition in 1973. Henderson held off Angel Yin by four strokes to win what was then her seventh career victory. The 2019 ESPY Female Golfer of the Year is looking for her first tournament win since the 2023 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

ContentId(1.2332781): 'Coolest memories ever': Branstine targets top 100 after Wimbledon breakthrough

WTA marches towards US Open

The world’s best tennis players continue their march to the final Grand Slam event of the season in the US Open with a busy summer schedule that includes the Mubadala Citi DC Open and the Cincinnati Open.

One of the biggest stories this season has been the resurgence of American tennis with Madison Keys claiming the Australian Open, Coco Gauff victorious at Roland-Garros and Amanda Anisimova finishing as runner-up to Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon. Jessica Pegula, McCartney Kessler, Catherine McNally and 17-year-old Iva Jovic have also won tournaments this season. An American has won the US Open just twice in the past 10 tournaments (Gauff in 2023 and Sloane Stephens in 2017).

It has not been as successful a season for their Canadian counterparts. The US Open finalist in 2021, Montreal’s Leylah Fernandez is still looking for her first tour victory this season. The 22-year-old Fernandez last won at the 2023 Hong Kong Open.

Charlotte, NC-born and Toronto-raised Victoria Mboko reached the first final of her young career this season. The 18-year-old righty fell to Egypt’s Mayar Sherif at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma this past May. Mboko also entered her first Grand Slams this year, reaching the third round at Roland-Garros and the second round at Wimbledon.

Other Canadians in WTA action this year include 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu, veteran Rebecca Marino and 24-year-old Carson Branstine, who is the cousin of Los Angeles Dodgers and Team Canada superstar Freddie Freeman.

