Golf on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Keep checking back here on our schedule page for network and streaming designations as event information for the PGA, men's majors, LPGA, amateur and senior golf events are confirmed. Broadcast details subject to change.

For the full PGA Tour Live schedule, click here.

2023 PGA Broadcast Schedule Tournaments PNC Championship Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, December 16 Third Round 2:30pm TSN5 Sunday, December 17 Final Round 1:30pm TSN3

2024 PGA Broadcast Schedule Tournaments Sentry Tournament of Champions Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, January 6, 2024 Third Round 4pm TSN+/CTV2 Saturday, January 6, 2024 Third Round 6pm TSN+ Sunday, January 7, 2024 Final Round 4pm TSN+/CTV2 Sunday, January 7, 2024 Final Round 6pm TSN+ Sony Open in Hawaii Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, January 13, 2024 Third Round 7pm TSN+ Sunday, January 14, 2024 Final Round 4pm TSN+ Farmers Insurance Open Date Event Time (ET) Network Friday, January 26, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN/CTV2 Saturday, January 27, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN/CTV2 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, February 3, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN/CTV2 Sunday, February 4, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN/CTV2 Waste Management Phoenix Open Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, February 10, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN/CTV2 Sunday, February 11, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN/CTV2 The Genesis Invitational Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, February 17, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN/CTV2 Sunday, February 18, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN/CTV2 Mexico Open at Vidanta Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, February 24, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN Sunday, February 25, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN The Classic in The Palm Beaches Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, March 2, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN+/CTV2 Sunday, March 3, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN+/CTV2 Arnold Palmer Invitational Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, March 9, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN/CTV2 Sunday, March 10, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN/CTV2 The PLAYERS Championship Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, March 16, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN/CTV2 Sunday, March 17, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN/CTV2 Valspar Championship Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, March 23, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN+ Sunday, March 24, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN+ Texas Children's Houston Open Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, March 30, 2024 Quarterfinals TBD TSN+ Sunday, March 31, 2024 Finals TBD TSN+ Valero Texas Open Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, April 6, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN+ Sunday, April 7, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN+ RBC Heritage Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, April 20, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN/CTV2 Sunday, April 21, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN/CTV2 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, April 27, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN+ Sunday, April 28, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN1 The CJ CUP Byron Nelson Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, May 4, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN Sunday, May 5, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN Wells Fargo Championship Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, May 11, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN/CTV2 Sunday, May 12, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN/CTV2 Charles Schwab Challenge Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, May 25, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN+ Sunday, May 26, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN+ RBC Canadian Open Date Event Time (ET) Network Thursday, May 30, 2024 First Round TBD TSN Thursday, May 30, 2024 First Round TBD TSN Friday, May 31, 2024 Second Round TBD TSN Friday, May 31, 2024 Second Round TBD TSN Saturday, June 1, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN Saturday, June 1, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN/CTV2 Sunday, June 2, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN Sunday, June 2, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN/CTV2 The Memorial Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, June 8, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN/CTV2 Sunday, June 9, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN/CTV2 Travelers Championship Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, June 22, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN/CTV2 Sunday, June 23, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN/CTV2 Rocket Mortgage Classic Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, June 29, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN/CTV2 Sunday, June 30, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN/CTV2 John Deere Classic Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, July 6, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN Sunday, July 7, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN Genesis Scottish Open Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, July 13, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN Sunday, July 14, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN 3M Open Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, July 27, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN+/CTV2 Sunday, July 28, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN+/CTV2 Wyndham Championship Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, August 10, 2024 Third Round 3pm TSN/CTV2 Sunday, August 11, 2024 Final Round 3pm TSN/CTV2 FedEx Cup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, August 17, 2024 Third Round 3pm TSN/CTV2 Sunday, August 18, 2024 Final Round 2pm TSN/CTV2 FedEx Cup Playoffs: BMW Championship Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, August 24, 2024 Third Round 3pm TSN/CTV2 Sunday, August 25, 2024 Final Round 2pm TSN/CTV2 FedEx Cup Playoffs: TOUR Championship Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, August 31, 2024 Third Round 3pm TSN/CTV2 Tuesday, October 1, 2024 Final Round 1:30pm TSN/CTV2 Presidents Cup Date Event Time (ET) Network Friday, September 27, 2024 Day One TBD TSN/CTV Saturday, September 28, 2024 Day Two TBD TSN/CTV Sunday, September 29, 2024 Day Three TBD TSN/CTV Hero World Challenge Date Event Time (ET) Network TBD Third Round TBD TSN TBD Final Round TBD TSN Grant Thornton Invitational Date Event Time (ET) Network TBD Third Round TBD TSN TBD Final Round TBD TSN PNC Championship Date Event Time (ET) Network TBD Third Round TBD TSN TBD Final Round TBD TSN

Men's Majors on TSN and TSN+ Tournaments The Masters Augusta National, GA Date Event Time (ET) Network Monday, April 8, 2024 Masters On The Range Noon TSN Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Masters On The Range 9am TSN Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Tuesday At the Masters Noon TSN Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Masters On The Range 9am TSN Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Wednesday At the Masters 10am TSN Wednesday, April 10, 2024 ESPN SC at the Masters Noon TSN Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Par 3 Contest Noon TSN Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Par 3 Contest 3pm TSN Wednesday, April 10, 2024 ESPN SC at the Masters 5pm TSN Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Masters Primetime 11pm TSN Thursday, April 11, 2024 Masters On The Range 8:30pm TSN Thursday, April 11, 2024 Masters: Holes 4, 5, & 6 8:45am TSN+ Thursday, April 11, 2024 Masters: Featured Groups 10:15am TSN+ Thursday, April 11, 2024 Masters: Amen Corner 10:15am TSN+ Thursday, April 11, 2024 TSN At The Masters 10am TSN Thursday, April 11, 2024 Masters: Featured Groups 10am TSN Thursday, April 11, 2024 Masters: Amen Corner 10am TSN Thursday, April 11, 2024 Masters: Holes 15 & 16 11am TSN+ Thursday, April 11, 2024 Masters: Holes 15 & 16 Noon TSN Thursday, April 11, 2024 First Round 3pm TSN Thursday, April 11, 2024 Masters Primetime 11:30pm TSN Friday, April 12, 2024 Masters On The Range 8:30am TSN Friday, April 12, 2024 Masters: Holes 4, 5, & 6 8:15am TSN+ Friday, April 12, 2024 Masters: Featured Groups 8:15am TSN+ Friday, April 12, 2024 Masters: Amen Corner 9:45am TSN+ Friday, April 12, 2024 TSN At The Masters 10am TSN Friday, April 12, 2024 Masters: Amen Corner 10am TSN Friday, April 12, 2024 Masters: Featured Groups 10:30am TSN Friday, April 12, 2024 Masters: Holes 15 & 16 10:30am TSN+ Friday, April 12, 2024 Second Round 3pm TSN Friday, April 12, 2024 Masters Primetime 11:30pm TSN Saturday, April 13, 2024 Second Round 8am TSN Saturday, April 13, 2024 Masters: Amen Corner 8am TSN+ Saturday, April 13, 2024 Masters: Featured Groups 8am TSN+ Saturday, April 13, 2024 Masters: Holes 15 & 16 8am TSN+ Saturday, April 13, 2024 TSN At The Masters 10:30am TSN Saturday, April 13, 2024 Masters: Featured Groups 10am TSN Saturday, April 13, 2024 Masters: Amen Corner 10am TSN Saturday, April 13, 2024 Masters On The Range 11am TSN Saturday, April 13, 2024 Masters: Featured Groups 11:30am TSN+ Saturday, April 13, 2024 Masters: Amen Corner 11:45am TSN+ Saturday, April 13, 2024 Masters: Holes 4, 5, & 6 12:15pm TSN+ Saturday, April 13, 2024 Masters: Holes 15 & 16 12:30pm TSN+ Saturday, April 13, 2024 TSN At The Masters 1pm TSN Saturday, April 13, 2024 TSN At The Masters 2pm TSN/CTV Saturday, April 13, 2024 Third Round 3pm TSN/CTV Sunday, April 14, 2024 Masters Primetime 1pm TSN Sunday, April 14, 2024 Masters: Amen Corner 8:30am TSN+ Sunday, April 14, 2024 Masters: Featured Groups 8:30am TSN+ Sunday, April 14, 2024 Masters: Holes 15 & 16 8:30am TSN+ Sunday, April 14, 2024 Masters: Holes 4, 5, & 6 8:30am TSN+ Sunday, April 14, 2024 Third Round 8:30am TSN/CTV Sunday, April 14, 2024 Masters: Featured Groups 12:30pm TSN+ Sunday, April 14, 2024 Masters: Holes 4, 5, & 6 1pm TSN+ Sunday, April 14, 2024 Masters On The Range 11am TSN+ Sunday, April 14, 2024 TSN At The Masters 11:30am TSN Sunday, April 14, 2024 Masters: Amen Corner 11:30am TSN Sunday, April 14, 2024 Masters: Featured Groups 11:30am TSN Sunday, April 14, 2024 Masters: Amen Corner 12:30pm TSN+ Sunday, April 14, 2024 Masters: Holes 15 & 16 1:30pm TSN+ Sunday, April 14, 2024 TSN At The Masters 1pm TSN/CTV Sunday, April 14, 2024 Final Round 2pm TSN/CTV Sunday, April 14, 2024 Masters Primetime 11pm TSN PGA Championship Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, KY Date Event Time (ET) Network Tuesday, May 14, 2024 Tuesday at the PGA Championship Noon TSN+ Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Wednesday at the PGA Championship Noon TSN+ Thursday, May 16, 2024 First Round - Part I 7am TSN Thursday, May 16, 2024 Matty and the Caddie - 1st Round 11am TSN Thursday, May 16, 2024 Matty and the Caddie - 1st Round 1pm TSN Thursday, May 16, 2024 First Round - Part II 1pm TSN Thursday, May 16, 2024 First Round - Feature Group 1 9:40am TSN+ Thursday, May 16, 2024 First Round - Feature Group 2 9:50am TSN+ Thursday, May 16, 2024 First Round - Feature Group 3 10am TSN+ Thursday, May 16, 2024 First Round - Feature Group 4 10:10am TSN+ Thursday, May 16, 2024 First Round - Feature Holes 8:30am TSN+ Friday, May 17, 2024 Second Round - Part I 7am TSN Friday, May 17, 2024 Matty and the Caddie - 2nd Round 11:30am TSN Friday, May 17, 2024 Matty and the Caddie - 2nd Round 1pm TSN Friday, May 17, 2024 Second Round - Part II 1pm TSN Friday, May 17, 2024 Second Round - Feature Group 1 7:50am TSN+ Friday, May 17, 2024 Second Round - Feature Group 2 8am TSN+ Friday, May 17, 2024 Second Round - Feature Group 3 8:10am TSN+ Friday, May 17, 2024 Second Round - Feature Group 4 8:20am TSN+ Friday, May 17, 2024 Second Round - Feature Holes 8:30am TSN+ Saturday, May 18, 2024 Third Round - Part I 8am TSN Saturday, May 18, 2024 Third Round - Part II 10am TSN Saturday, May 18, 2024 Third Round - Part III 1pm TSN Saturday, May 18, 2024 Matty and the Caddie - 3rd Round 9am TSN+ Saturday, May 18, 2024 No Laying Up - 3rd Round 10am TSN+ Saturday, May 18, 2024 Third Round - Feature Group 1 9am TSN+ Saturday, May 18, 2024 Third Round - Feature Group 2 9:50am TSN+ Saturday, May 18, 2024 Third Round - Feature Group 3 8:20am TSN+ Saturday, May 18, 2024 Third Round - Feature Group 4 8:30am TSN+ Saturday, May 18, 2024 Third Round - Feature Holes Noon TSN+ Sunday, May 19, 2024 Final Round - Part I 8am TSN Sunday, May 19, 2024 Final Round - Part II 1pm TSN Sunday, May 19, 2024 Final Round - Part III 1pm TSN Sunday, May 19, 2024 Matty and the Caddie - Final Round 9am TSN+ Sunday, May 19, 2024 No Laying Up - Final Round 10am TSN+ Sunday, May 19, 2024 Final Round - Feature Group 1 10:40am TSN+ Sunday, May 19, 2024 Final Round - Feature Group 2 9:20am TSN+ Sunday, May 19, 2024 Final Round - Feature Group 3 9am TSN+ Sunday, May 19, 2024 Final Round - Feature Group 4 8am TSN+ Sunday, May 19, 2024 Final Round - Feature Holes Noon TSN+ US Open Pinehurst G&CC, N.C. Date Event Time (ET) Network Thursday, June 13, 2024 First Round - Bonus Featured Groups 1 11:10am TSN+ Thursday, June 13, 2024 First Round - Bonus Featured Groups 2 11:20am TSN+ Thursday, June 13, 2024 First Round - Bonus Featured Holes Noon TSN+ Thursday, June 13, 2024 First Round - Part 1 9:40am TSN Thursday, June 13, 2024 First Round - Part 2 1pm TSN Thursday, June 13, 2024 First Round - Part 3 1pm TSN Friday, June 14, 2024 Second Round - Bonus Featured Groups 1 11:10am TSN+ Friday, June 14, 2024 Second Round - Bonus Featured Groups 2 11:20am TSN+ Friday, June 14, 2024 Second Round - Bonus Featured Holes Noon TSN+ Friday, June 14, 2024 Second Round - Part 1 9:40am TSN Friday, June 14, 2024 Second Round - Part 2 1pm TSN Friday, June 14, 2024 Second Round - Part 3 8pm TSN Saturday, June 15, 2024 Third Round - Bonus Featured Groups 1 1pm TSN+ Saturday, June 15, 2024 Third Round - Bonus Featured Groups 2 1pm TSN+ Saturday, June 15, 2024 Third Round - Bonus Featured Holes 3pm TSN+ Saturday, June 15, 2024 Third Round 1pm TSN/CTV2 Sunday, June 16, 2024 Final Round - Bonus Featured Groups 1 12:40pm TSN+ Sunday, June 16, 2024 Final Round - Bonus Featured Groups 2 12:40pm TSN+ Sunday, June 16, 2024 Final Round - Bonus Featured Holes 2pm TSN+ Sunday, June 16, 2024 Final Round - Part 1 Noon TSN Sunday, June 16, 2024 Final Round - Part 2 1pm TSN/CTV2 Open Championship Royal Troon, Scotland Date Event Time (ET) Network Thursday, July 18, 2024 First Round (TD) TBD TSN Friday, July 19, 2024 Second Round (TD) TBD TSN Saturday, July 20, 2024 Third Round - Bonus Featured Groups 6:25am TSN+ Saturday, July 20, 2024 Third Round - Bonus Featured Groups 5:30am TSN+ Saturday, July 20, 2024 Third Round - Bonus Featured Holes 6am TSN+ Saturday, July 20, 2024 Third Round 7am TSN/CTV Sunday, July 21, 2024 Final Round - Bonus Featured Groups 3:45am TSN+ Sunday, July 21, 2024 Final Round - Bonus Featured Groups 3:15am TSN+ Sunday, July 21, 2024 Final Round - Bonus Featured Holes 5am TSN+ Sunday, July 21, 2024 Final Round 7am TSN/CTV

LPGA on TSN and TSN+ Tournaments US Women's Open Championship Date Event Time (ET) Network Thursday, May 30, 2024 First Round - Bonus Featured Groups TBD TSN+ Thursday, May 30, 2024 First Round - Part 1 TBD TSN Thursday, May 30, 2024 First Round - Part 2 TBD TSN Friday, May 31, 2024 Second Round - Bonus Featured Groups TBD TSN+ Friday, May 31, 2024 Second Round - Part 1 TBD TSN Friday, May 31, 2024 Second Round - Part 2 TBD TSN Saturday, June 1, 2024 Third Round - Bonus Featured Groups TBD TSN+ Saturday, June 1, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN/CTV Sunday, June 2, 2024 Final Round - Bonus Featured Groups TBD TSN+ Sunday, June 2, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN/CTV CPKC Women's Open Date Event Time (ET) Network Thursday, July 25, 2024 First Round TBD TSN Friday, July 26, 2024 Second Round TBD TSN Saturday, July 27, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN Sunday, July 28, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN AIG Women's Open Championship Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, August 24, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN Sunday, August 25, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN Sunday, August 25, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN

Amateur Golf on TSN and TSN+ Tournaments Latin America Amateur Championship Date Event Time (ET) Network Thursday, January 18, 2024 First Round 1pm TSN2 Friday, January 19, 2024 Second Round 1pm TSN2 Saturday, January 20, 2024 Third Round 11am TSN2 Sunday, January 21, 2024 Final Round 10am TSN2 Women's Asia Pacific Championship Date Event Time (ET) Network Thursday, February 1, 2024 First Round 1am TSN Friday, February 2, 2024 Second Round 1am TSN Saturday, February 3, 2024 Third Round Midnight TSN Sunday, February 4, 2024 Final Round Midnight TSN Augusta National Women's Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, April 6, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN Men's Amateur Championship Date Event Time (ET) Network Friday, June 21, 2024 Quarterfinals and Semifinals TBD TSN+ Saturday, June 22, 2024 Final TBD TSN+ Women's Amateur Championship Date Event Time (ET) Network Friday, June 28, 2024 Quarterfinals and Semifinals TBD TSN+ Saturday, June 29, 2024 Final TBD TSN+ US Girls' Junior Amateur Date Event Time (ET) Network Friday, July 19, 2024 Semifinals TBD TSN Saturday, July 20, 2024 Championship Match TBD TSN US Junior Amateur Date Event Time (ET) Network Friday, July 26, 2024 Semifinals TBD TSN Saturday, July 27, 2024 Championship Match TBD TSN Canadian Jr. National Championship Date Event Time (ET) Network Tuesday, July 30, 2024 Championship TBD TSN+ US Women's Amateur Date Event Time (ET) Network Wednesday, August 7, 2024 Round of 64 TBD TSN Thursday, August 8, 2024 Rounds of 32 and 16 TBD TSN Friday, August 9, 2024 Quarterfinals TBD TSN Saturday, August 10, 2024 Semifinals TBD TSN Sunday, August 11, 2024 Championship Match TBD TSN US Men's Amateur Chaska, Minn. Date Event Time (ET) Network Wednesday, August 14, 2024 Round of 64 TBD TSN Wednesday, August 14, 2024 Round of 64 TBD TSN Thursday, August 15, 2024 Rounds of 32 and 16 TBD TSN Thursday, August 15, 2024 Rounds of 32 and 16 TBD TSN Friday, August 16, 2024 Quarterfinals TBD TSN Friday, August 16, 2024 Quarterfinals TBD TSN Saturday, August 17, 2024 Semifinals TBD TSN Saturday, August 17, 2024 Semifinals TBD TSN Sunday, August 18, 2024 Championship Match TBD TSN Sunday, August 18, 2024 Championship Match TBD TSN Curtis Cup Date Event Time (ET) Network Friday, August 30, 2024 Day 1 TBD TSN+ Sunday, September 1, 2024 Day 2 TBD TSN+ Men's Asia Pacific Championship Date Event Time (ET) Network Thursday, October 3, 2024 First Round TBD TSN Friday, October 4, 2024 Second Round TBD TSN Saturday, October 5, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN Sunday, October 6, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN

Senior Golf on TSN and TSN+ Tournaments Senior PGA Championship Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, May 25, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN Sunday, May 26, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN US Senior Open Championship Date Event Time (ET) Network Thursday, June 27, 2024 First Round - Part 1 TBD TSN Thursday, June 27, 2024 First Round - Part 2 TBD TSN Friday, June 28, 2024 Second Round - Part 1 TBD TSN Friday, June 28, 2024 Second Round - Part 2 TBD TSN Saturday, June 29, 2024 Third Round - Part 1 TBD TSN Saturday, June 29, 2024 Third Round - Part 2 TBD TSN Sunday, June 30, 2024 Final Round - Part 1 TBD TSN Sunday, June 30, 2024 Final Round - Part 2 TBD TSN Senior Open Championship Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, July 27, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN Sunday, July 28, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN US Senior Women's Open Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, August 3, 2024 Third Round TBD TSN+ Sunday, August 4, 2024 Final Round TBD TSN+

Broadcast schedule subject to change