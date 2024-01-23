Scary Terry is headed to South Beach.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the Charlotte Hornets are nearing a deal to send guard Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat in exchange for veteran point guard Kyle Lowry and draft compensation including a first-round pick.

Rozier, 29, is in his ninth NBA season out of Louisville. In 30 games this season, Rozier is averaging 23.2 points on .459 shooting with 6.6 assists and 3.9 boards over 35.5 minutes a night.

The Youngstown, OH native was in his fifth season with the Hornets after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Boston Celtics.

It appears Lowry may not be long for the Hornets, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Hornets have no immediate plans to work out a buyout with the veteran. Instead, Wojnarowski reports the Hornets are expected to see if they can work out another trade to move Lowry before the Feb. 8 deadline.

The Hornets have no immediate plans to work on a buyout with Lowry and are expected to see if they can work another trade for him before the February 8 deadline, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2024

A six-time All-Star, Lowry was in his third season with the Heat following a trade with the Toronto Raptors. In 37 games, the Philadelphia native was averaging 8.2 PPG on .426 shooting, 3.5 RPG and 4.0 APG over 28.0 MPG.

An NBA champion with the Raptors in 2019, Lowry is in his 18th season out of Villanova, having also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets.