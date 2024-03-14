DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic won't play in Oklahoma City a night after leaving a win over Golden State with hamstring soreness.

Doncic's seven-game streak of triple-doubles ended with 21 points, nine assists and three rebounds in a 109-99 victory over the Warriors on Wednesday night. The NBA scoring leader exited midway through the fourth quarter with left hamstring soreness, just 22 seconds after re-entering the game.

The absence of Doncic at the Thunder on Thursday night will end a 17-game run with co-star Kyrie Irving, by far the longest since the Mavs acquired Irving in a blockbuster trade with Brooklyn in February 2023.

The time together for a pair of players with 13 combined All-Star appearances has been limited by a variety of injuries. Dallas has played 27 games this season without one or both of them.

The Mavericks are in position for the play-in tournament but have a shot at the guaranteed playoff spot that goes with being in the top six in the Western Conference.

Oklahoma City is in a tight race with Minnesota and defending NBA champion Denver for the best record in the West.

