Damian Lillard sweeps All-Star Weekend by adding MVP Award to three-point title

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Damian Lillard added a new title in his first All-Star Game appearance with the Eastern Conference — MVP.

The Milwaukee Bucks guard finished with 39 points, 11 3-pointers, six assists, three rebounds and one steal in a record-breaking 211-186 win over the West.

Lillard was 14 of 26 from the field and 11 of 23 on 3s for a team that broke All-Star Game marks for total points and 3s with 42. Eight players scored in double figures with three — Lillard, Boston guard Jaylen Brown and Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton all topping 30 points. Karl Anthony-Towns of Minnesota also had 50 points for the West.

The honor comes one day after Lillard won his second straight 3-point contest. He won last year's honor while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.

