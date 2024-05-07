Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been fined $100,000, but will avoid suspension, for throwing a heating pad and towel in the direction of a game official during Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the league has announced.

The incident took place while the 27-year-old was on the bench, during the second quarter of the Nuggets' 106-80 Game 2 loss.

Murray was not assessed a technical foul on the play, after the game, crew chief Marc Davis said he should have been given one, but not ejected from the game.

"I was the lead official, and I didn't notice it was on the floor or where it came from until Towns scored," Davis told a pool reporter after the game. "We weren't aware it had come from the bench. If we would have been aware it came from the bench, we could have reviewed it under the hostile act trigger. The penalty would have been a technical foul."

The Kitchener, Ont. native finished the game with eight points and 13 rebounds.