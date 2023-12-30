The streak is over.

The Detroit Pistons have won for the first time since Oct. 28, defeating the Toronto Raptors 129-127 Saturday night to snap their losing streak at 28 games.

That matches the Philadelphia 76ers from the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons for the longest skid in NBA history. The Pistons already own the longest losing streak in a single season at 27 games with their loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 26.

The Pistons started the season 2-1 but severely regressed in the weeks and months ahead en route to one of the worst stretches by any NBA team ever. They looked like they were about to pick up their first win in two months Thursday night in Boston against the Celtics, but squandered a 21-point lead and eventually lost in overtime.

At 3-29, the Pistons aren't out of the woods when it comes to futility in the record books. The Charlotte Bobcats are the worst team in NBA history as measured by winning percentage, going 7-59 for a mark of .106 during the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season. The most losses in a single season belong to the 1972-73 76ers, who finished 9-73. If the Pistons keep playing the way they’re playing, both the winning percentage record and losses record are well within reach.

Detroit parted ways with head coach Dwane Casey in the off-season and brought in Monty Williams, who was fresh off three straight playoff berths at the helm of the Phoenix Suns. But The Pistons’ young roster has not meshed thus far despite former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham taking a massive leap forward in his third season.

Cunningham said earlier this week the Pistons were looking ahead to much more than just snapping the streak.

“Our goals are a lot higher than that. We have what it takes to win a game, that’s nothing. But to put games together, to find our system, find what’s clicking and allow us to sustain winning. That’s all we’re looking for," he said.