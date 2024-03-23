NEW YORK (AP) — Donte DiVincenzo scored 31 points, Miles McBride had 26 and the New York Knicks beat the Brooklyn Nets 105-93 on Saturday.

Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein each had 17 points in New York's fifth win in six games. Brunson also had eight assists, and Hartenstein grabbed nine rebounds.

Brooklyn dropped its sixth consecutive game. Cam Thomas had 19 points for the Nets, and Mikal Bridges finished with 18.

Dennis Smith Jr. opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer for Brooklyn, tying it at 80. But New York responded with a 12-0 run.

DiVincenzo scored the first seven points in the spurt on two layups and a 3-pointer. After Josh Hart scored on a putback, DiVincenzo made another 3 to make it 92-80 with 8:56 left.

The Knicks used an 8-0 spurt to open a 102-84 lead with 3:41 remaining. Hartenstein finished the run with a dunk and a three-point play.

New York improved to 3-0 against Brooklyn this season. They finish their season series on April 12 at Madison Square Garden.

Bridges lifted Brooklyn to a 57-56 halftime lead when he connected from about 70 feet away for a buzzer-beating 3. Bridges had 11 points at the break.

New York also got a solid performance from Josh Hart, who finished with 13 rebounds and five assists.

UP NEXT

Nets: Visit Toronto on Monday.

Knicks: Host Detroit on Monday.

