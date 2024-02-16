The Miami Heat backcourt is getting some veteran help for its playoff push.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Delon Wright has secured a buyout from the Washington Wizards and is expected to head to South Beach.

Wright, 31, is in his ninth NBA season out of Utah and was in his second campaign with the Wizards. He appeared in 33 games this season, averaging 13.8 minutes a night.

Originally taken with the 20th overall selection of the 2015 NBA Draft out of Utah, Wright has previously suited up for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks.

For his career, Wright has averaged 7.0 points on .453 shooting, 3.2 boards and 3.1 assists over 20.8 minutes a night in 494 contests.