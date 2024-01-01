TORONTO — Newly acquired guards RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley will make their debuts for the Toronto Raptors tonight.

They were in head coach Darko Rajakovic's starting lineup announced 30 minutes before tipoff against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.

Barrett, from Mississauga, Ont., and Quickley were traded to Toronto by the New York Knicks two days ago.

Toronto sent forwards OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the Knicks on Saturday for Barrett, Quickley, and a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Barrett and Quickley weren't sure of their status after shootaround on Monday morning.

Barrett was one of the key players on Canada's bronze-medal team at the FIBA World Cup in September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2024.