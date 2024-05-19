The Indiana Pacers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals after defeating the New York Knicks 130-109 in Game 7 of their second round series.

Tyrese Haliburton dazzled for the Pacers with 26 points, six assists, and four rebounds, while Pascal Siakam poured in 20 points of his own in the winning effort.

Donte DiVincenzo led the Knicks in scoring with 39 points, and Alec Burks contributing another 26 in the loss.

New York’s star guard Jalen Brunson exited the game and did not return after suffering a fractured hand halfway through the third quarter.

The Pacers will take on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Game 1 scheduled to go for Tuesday.