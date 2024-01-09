The Indiana Pacers are breathing a sigh of relief about Tyrese Haliburton.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the star guard incurred a Grade 1 hamstring strain on Monday night, but avoided serious injury.

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, an MRI revealed on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. He’s expected to be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks but there’s relief that he’s avoided serious injury. pic.twitter.com/AnYt2ov7pV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 9, 2024

The Iowa State product will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Haliburton, 23, picked up the injury during the team's 133-131 victory over the Boston Celtics. Haliburton was attempting to drive past Derrick White in the lane before slipping and falling awkwardly. He left the game and did not return, finishing his night after a little over 13 minutes played.

In his fourth season, the Oshkosh, WI native is averaging 23.6 points on .497 shooting, a league-leading 12.5 assists and 4.2 boards over 33.4 minutes a night.

The Pacers (21-15) return to action on Wednesday night with a visit from the Washington Wizards (6-30).