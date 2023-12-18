DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray finished with 22 points, going 4 for 4 from 3-point range, to help the Denver Nuggets race past the short-handed Dallas Mavericks 130-104 on Monday night.

Aaron Gordon tied a season high with 21 points, while Nikola Jokic added eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a game where the Nuggets starters got the fourth quarter off. The Denver bench outscored the Mavericks reserves by a 62-34 margin to help the Nuggets bounce back from a home loss to Oklahoma City over the weekend.

Leading 77-70 with 6:48 remaining in the third, the Nuggets pulled away on the strength of a 21-10 run to close out the quarter. Murray helped ignite the pivotal run and had 10 points in the period. He’s finding his shooting touch after dealing with hamstring and ankle injuries this season.

Luka Doncic scored 22 of his 38 points in the second quarter to keep Dallas close. He also had 11 rebounds. The Mavericks were missing Kyrie Irving (heel), Josh Green (elbow), Maxi Kleber (toe) and Dereck Lively II (ankle).

Tim Hardaway Jr. made two 3-pointers to move past his father, Tim Hardaway Sr., for 44th on the league's career 3-pointers list.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished with nine points in his return to the lineup after missing two games while being in concussion protocol. He also helped cool off Doncic, who went 3 of 8 in the second half. Doncic was 10 of 16 in the first half.

Jokic and Markieff Morris were on the floor against each other for the first time since their scuffle on Nov. 8, 2021. In that game, Morris, who was with the Miami Heat at the time, elbowed Jokic in the midsection at half court. Jokic retaliated with a hard shove from behind with his upper arm/shoulder that knocked Morris to the floor. Morris ended up missing four months due to whiplash. Jokic drew a one-game suspension.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Nuggets: Start a three-game trip Wednesday at Toronto.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba