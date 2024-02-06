Philadelphia 76ers star centre Joel Embiid had a left knee meniscus procedure on Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in about four weeks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski adds that how his recovery goes the next few weeks will determine the eventual outcome, but the Sixers believe the door is not closed on last year's MVP returning this season.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday Embiid could miss anywhere from one to two months depending on how his procedure went.

The 29-year-old was the frontrunner in the MVP race prior to the injury, which he suffered last week in a game against the Golden State Warriors. Embiid had also dealt with knee issues leading up to his injury.

In 34 games this season, Embiid is averaging a league-best 35.3 points per game on over 53 per cent shooting to go along with 11.3 rebounds. He was also on pace to win his third straight scoring title.

The Sixers (30-19) sit fifth in the Eastern Conference entering play Tuesday.