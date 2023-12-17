PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 28 points on a night Stephen Curry's NBA-record 3-pointer streak ended at 268 games and the Golden State Warriors held off the Portland Trail Blazers 118-114 on Sunday for their second straight victory.

Curry was 0 for 8 from 3-point range, 2 for 12 overall and scored seven points. He began the streak Dec. 1, 2018, at Detroit.

Andrew Wiggins, who was recently taken out of the Golden State's starting lineup, had 25 points and seven rebounds. Rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis had 14 points and eight rebounds to help the Warriors win consecutive games for the first time since the end of a five-game winning streak in early November.

Jerami Grant led Portland with 30 points. Anfernee Simons scored all 21 of his points in the second half.

Portland cut it to 113-111 with 39 seconds left. Chris Paul’s jumper with 20.9 seconds left pushed the Warriors' lead to 115-11, and Simon's 3-point play made it a 115-114 with 14.7 seconds to go.

After Curry split a pair of free throws to make it 116-114, Portland’s Shaedon Sharpe was called for an offensive foul with 0.6 seconds left.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host Boston on Tuesday night.

Trail Blazers: Host Phoenix on Tuesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba