LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 14 of his 21 points in the final five minutes and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Brooklyn Nets 125-114 on Sunday.

The Clippers took their first lead on Leonard’s basket with 2:50 remaining. They closed with a 22-0 run, capped by Leonard’s 3-pointer from the corner, to win for the 10th time in 12 games.

James Harden led the Clippers with 24 points and 10 assists. Russell Westbrook added 23 points off the bench.

Leonard and Paul George struggled for most of the game. They combined for 11 of 32 from the floor. George finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Mikal Bridges scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half to lead the Nets, who were coming off an 18-point win over LeBron James and the Lakers on Friday night.

Down 18 points, the Clippers closed the game on a 39-10 run.

The Nets, who were 14 of 39 from 3-point range, couldn't make a basket during the Clippers' turnaround.

Playing their first game in five days — with an early tipoff, too — the Clippers were stunned from the opening tip.

The Nets scored 16 straight points to open the game, with Bridges sandwiching two 3-pointers around one by Spencer Dinwiddie.

The Clippers answered with an 18-2 run, including 10 in a row, to tie it at 18, but they remained in catch-up mode until the final five minutes.

The Nets led 61-49 at halftime and were ahead 99-84 after three.

Nic Claxton went the extra inches to retrieve the ball with three minutes left. It got stuck behind the backboard and he was summoned to help as one of the taller players on the floor. Using a mop handle, he at first indicated it was too high for him. On the second try, he dislodged the ball, earning a hug from Leonard.

