Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will play Friday night against the Toronto Raptors, but will be on a minutes restriction because of a groin injury, head coach Ty Lue told reporters.

He was listed as questionable earlier on Friday ahead of the matchup.

Paul George, who was questionable with a groin injury, will play vs the Raptors tonight but Ty Lue says he’ll be on a minutes restriction. Clips are in the first half of a back-to-back (they play in Boston tomorrow). — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 26, 2024

George played just under 30 minutes in the Clippers' victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. They play the first half of a back-to-back Friday night, with the second half coming Saturday evening in Boston against the Celtics.

The Palmdale, Calif., native is averaging 23.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in 40 games so far this season for L.A.

Centre Ivica Zubac (calf) is also out for the Clippers, while Immanuel Quickley (quad) and Jakob Poeltl (ankle) remain out for Toronto.