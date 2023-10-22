Memphis Grizzlies veteran centre Steven Adams will miss the entire 2023-24 season after the team revealed on Sunday that he will undergo surgery on his right posterior cruciate ligament.

The Grizzlies added that surgery was required after "non-operative rehabilitation" did not resolve Adams' ongoing knee instability.

The @memgrizz today provided the following medical update: pic.twitter.com/dQnm8jUp9s — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) October 22, 2023

The native of New Zealand is expected to be ready for the 2024-25 season, according to the team.

The 30-year-old averaged 8.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 42 games with the Grizzlies in 2022-23, his second season in Memphis.

Adams, who is entering the first season of a two-year, $25.2 million contract, suffered his knee injury on Jan. 22 and was sidelined for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.

Over 706 career games with the Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans and Grizzlies, Adams is averaging 9.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Adams was selected 12th overall by the Thunder in the 2013 NBA Draft after a college career with Pitt.