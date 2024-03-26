MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler was ruled out of Miami's game against Golden State on Tuesday night, one that comes with the Heat trying to escape the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference.

It was the 22nd time in 72 games this season that Miami played without Butler, who missed the team's morning shootaround with a non-COVID illness. He was later listed as questionable, then downgraded to out about two hours before game time.

“He's sick,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Doesn't feel well at all today."

Miami doesn't play again until hosting Portland on Friday.

Butler is Miami's leading scorer at 21.4 points per game. The Heat were also without Tyler Herro, their No. 2 scorer at 20.8 points per game. Herro has missed 16 consecutive games, including Tuesday, first with a knee issue and then a foot problem.

Miami was also without Kevin Love for the 14th consecutive game while he recovers from a sore heel. Duncan Robinson, the team's leading 3-point shooter, was out for the fourth straight game with a back problem.

For Golden State, forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was ruled out with right knee soreness. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he was hopeful Jackson-Davis would be available for Wednesday's game at Orlando.

