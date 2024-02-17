Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard won the three-point contest for the second straight year on Saturday at NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, Ind.

Lillard scored 26 to defeat Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (24) and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns (22) in the final round to secure the win.

DAME TIME ⌚️



Dame Lillard scores 26 points to take home the 2024 #Starry3PT ‼️



Back-to-back champion. pic.twitter.com/ckKB4FAsiC — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

Lillard entered the final rack needing just one shot to secure the vitory over Young but missed his first four before sinking his final money ball to successfully repeat as champion.

"I mean, it's only right that I do it with some drama," Lillard said on the TNT broadcast following his victory. "I didn't know what I had. I just heard the crowd going, 'Ooh.' I knew I had to make the last shot to get the win."

He bacme the eighth player in NBA history to win multiple 3-point contests and the first to repeat since Jason Kapono in 2007-08.

Lillard, Young, Towns, and Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton each finished the first round with 26 points. Following a 30-second tiebreaker, Haliburton was eliminated.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (25), New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson (24), Cleveland Cavaliers Donovan Mitchell (21) and, Bucks guard Malik Beasley (20) were eliminated in the first round.