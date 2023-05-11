Could the 2010 NBA Coach of the Year be set to lead the Milwaukee Bucks next season?

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the team has secured permission from the Portland Trail Blazers to interview assistant coach Scott Brooks.

ESPN Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks have secured permission to interview to Portland Trail Blazers assistant Scott Brooks for franchise’s head coaching job. Brooks has a 521-414 (.557) regular season and 49-48 (.505) playoff record in 12 seasons with Oklahoma City and Washington. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 11, 2023

Brooks, 57, has spent the past two seasons as an assistant under Chauncey Billups.

A native of French Camp, CA, Brooks has 935 games of head coaching experience under his belt with with seven seasons as bench boss of the Oklahoma City Thunder followed by five with the Washington Wizards from 2008 to 2021. For his career, Brooks has a record of 521-414 (.557). Brooks's Thunder teams won 50-plus games on four occasions, including a 60-win campaign in 2012-2013. He took the Thunder to the NBA Finals in 2012, losing to the Miami Heat in five games.

A point guard in his playing days, Brooks appeared in 680 NBA games across 10 seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. He won a championship in 1994 as a member of the Rockets.

The Bucks, the NBA champions in 2021, fired Mike Budenholzer after five seasons last week.

Wojnarowski also reports the Bucks have received permission to interview Toronto Raptors top assistant Adrian Griffin for the head coaching vacancy.

The Milwaukee Bucks received permission to interview Toronto Raptors top assistant Adrian Griffin for their coaching job, sources tell ESPN. Griffin is also a candidate for the opening in Toronto. He started his coaching career with the Bucks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 11, 2023

Griffin is also reportedly a candidate for the head coaching position with the Raptors when Nick Nurse was fired last month.