Minnesota Timberwolves star centre Karl-Anthony Towns has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus and it out indefinitely, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The T-Wolves enter play Thursday tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for first place in the Western Conference.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports it's unclear how much time, if any, Towns will miss. He and the team are working to get a full understanding of the degree of his injury and whether it demands immediate action.

ESPN Sources: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has suffered a left meniscus injury, but it remains unclear about how much, if any, time he’ll be required to miss. Towns and team are working to get full understanding of degree of injury and whether it demands immediate action. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2024

The 28-year-old Towns played just 21 minutes in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, scoring 14 points and grabbing four rebounds.

In 60 games so far this season, Towns is averaging 22.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 50.6 per cent from the field and 42.3 per cent from beyond the arc.

He was an All-Star for the fourth time this season and has helped lead one of the NBA's best defences alongside Rudy Gobert.

The Edison, N.J. native is in his ninth season with the Timberwolves since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2015 draft.