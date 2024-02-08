The NBA trade deadline is set for today at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. Here are some of the latest news and rumours from around the league as the deadline approaches.

The Knicks announced that O.G. Anunoby is dealing with bone spur irritation in his right elbow. He has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, his sixth-straight absence.

SNY reporter Ian Begley reports that the new development in Anunoby's injury will not significantly change the Knicks' trade deadline plans, reporting the team still wants to acquire a bench player that can handle the ball to take stress off of the starting lineup.

Begley mentions Pistons guard Alec Burks as someone the Knicks could target. If Burks in unavailable, Utah Jazz point guard Jordan Clarkson and Toronto Raptors' Bruce Brown are other players on the Knicks radar.

Burks, 32, is averaging 12.6 points on 2.3 3-pointers per game off the bench in Detroit this season.