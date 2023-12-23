NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been activated for Saturday night's home game against Houston after missing his team's previous contest with an undisclosed non-COVID illness.

Williamson is averaging 22 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists this season for the Pelicans, who entered Saturday with a 17-12 record after winning five of their previous six games — the lone loss in that span coming on a last-second basket by Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on Tuesday night.

Williamson has missed six games this season, sometimes as planned rest nights during back-to-back games.

However, his past two missed games have been due to what the Pelicans have described as a “bug” that had affected a number of team personnel in recent weeks.

