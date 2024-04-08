The New York Knicks were fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for a violation of the league's injury reporting rules.

The violation came during a Mar. 27 game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena where forward Mitchell Robinson was listed as "out" before the game, ended up playing in the 145-101 victory.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/8SyhNjWZSI — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 8, 2024

Robinson, 26, made all three field goals he attempted in 12 minutes of action and finished with eight points in the win. It was his first game back following a 50-game absence with the Pensacola, FL native having been sidelined with a left-ankle injury.

The Knicks (46-32) sit fourth in the Eastern Conference, level with the Orlando Magic in third and one game behind the second-place Milwaukee Bucks with four regular-season games remaining.

The team is next in action on Tuesday night when they visit the Chicago Bulls (37-41).