The Oklahoma City Thunder are waiving 2020 first-round pick Aleksej Pokusevski, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

The 22-year-old Serbian was the 17th overall selection in 2020.

A starter a season ago, Pokusevski has found his playing time limited during 2023-2024.

"He's healthy," Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said of Pokusevski last month. "You can only dress 15 guys and we've had kind of an uncommon run of health here. We've really had a healthy team for much of the season, which is hard to do. Some of that is luck and some of that is the work these guys have put in. Some combination of the two. You have to make three guys inactive and we usually just put out the 15 in uniform that we think are most relevant for that game that night."

Pokusevski has appeared in only 10 games this season and averaged 6.0 minutes a night.

For his career, the Belgrade native has averaged 7.5 points on .387 shooting, 4.7 boards and 2.0 assists over 20.6 minutes night in 150 games.