ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Moritz Wagner scored 27 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Boston Celtics 113-96 on Friday for their sixth straight victory, throwing the Eastern Conference’s Group C up for grabs in the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament.

Paolo Banchero added 23 points and seven rebounds and Franz Wagner had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists in one of 10 tournament games Friday.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 26 points. Jaylen Brown added 18, but made just 2 of 16 shots after scoring 12 points in the first 10 minutes.

The Magic finished 3-1 in group play. Boston is 2-1 with a game at home against Chicago coming up Tuesday night. The Brooklyn Nets, who beat the Magic, are also 2-1 pending a game against Toronto on Tuesday night.

KNICKS 199, HEAT 98

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 24 points and New York Knicks overcame a 21-point deficit to beat Miami and stay alive in the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.

The Knicks fell way behind after surrendering a 19-0 run to begin the second half, then rallied by outscoring the Heat 29-11 in the fourth quarter. Immanuel Quickley came off the bench to add 20 points to help Knicks tie the Heat at 2-1 in group play.

Jimmy Butler scored 23 points for Miami, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer.

SUNS 110, GRIZZLIES 89

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Devin Booker scored a season-high 40 points, Eric Gordon added 20 and Phoenix beat Memphis for its sixth straight victory.

Phoenix played without Kevin Durant, a late scratch because of soreness in his right foot. The Suns finished 3-1 in West Group A, a game behind the Los Angeles Lakers but could still get a tournament wild-card spot.

Booker was 15 of 21 from the field, going 3 of 4 on 3s.

Santi Aldama led Memphis with 21 points.

BUCKS 131, WIZARDS 128

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez matched a career high with 39 points and hit a 3-pointer with 2:40 left to put Milwaukee ahead for good against Washington.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard each had 31 points, giving Milwaukee three players with at least 30 points for the first time in franchise history. The Bucks improved to 3-0 in group play.

Jordan Poole scored 26 points for Washington. The Wizards have lost eight straight, four in tournament play.

WARRIORS 118, SPURS 112

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 35 points and matched his season high with seven 3-pointers to help Golden State hold off San Antonio.

Cedi Osman’s 3 with 21 seconds left pulled the Spurs to 112-109 before Curry converted four free throws the rest of the way and Klay Thompson made a pair.

Victor Wembanyama had 22 points and eight rebounds but shot 1 for 6 from long range in San Antonio’s 11th straight loss. Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 24 points.

ROCKETS 105, NUGGETS 86

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored 25 points, Alperen Sengun added 21 points and 14 rebounds and Houston beat slumping Denver.

Houston is 2-1 in the tournament with a game left at Dallas. Denver completed group play 2-2. The defending champion Nuggets have lost five of seven after opening 8-1.

Nikola Jokic had a season-high 38 points along with 19 rebounds and eight assists for Denver. Aaron Gordon went 0 for 12 and had two points on a night the Nuggets shot 33.7%.

PELICANS 116 CLIPPERS 106

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zion Williamson scored a season-high 32 points, Brandon Ingram added 30 and New Orleans beat Los Angeles to move closer to advancing to the quarterfinals.

Williamson scored nine points in the final 12 minutes as the Pelicans improved to 3-1 in West Group B play. Houston is 2-1 in the group and needs to beat Dallas by at least 18 points on Tuesday to take the top seed.

New Orleans also extended its winning streak to three and has won five of its last six.

Paul George scored 34 points for Los Angeles. 1-3 in group play.

KINGS 124, TIMBERWOLVES 111

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 36 points and 12 assists and Sacramento prevented Minnesota from wrapping up a spot in the quarterfinals.

The Kings improved to 3-0 in Group C of the Western Conference, which they could clinch later Friday if Golden State lost to San Antonio.

Anthony Edwards scored 35 points for Minnesota, 2-1 in the tournament. Karl-Anthony Towns added 27 points and 11 rebounds.

PACERS 136, PISTONS 113

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 26 points and 10 assists and Indiana beat Detroit to finish group play 4-0 and wrap on a home quarterfinal date.

Myles Turner scored 10 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter for Indiana.

Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 31 points. The Pistons have lost 13 straight.

RAPTORS 121, BULLS 108

TORONTO (AP) — O.G. Anunoby matched his season high with 26 points, Pascal Siakam had 18 and Toronto beat Chicago, eliminating the Bulls from tournament contention.

Toronto, eliminated when Orlando beat Boston earlier Friday, improved to 1-2 in the tournament, while Chicago fell to 0-3.

Zach LaVine scored 36 points for Chicago. The Bulls have lost three straight and six of seven.

