INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 36 points, Scottie Barnes drove for the go-ahead dunk with 27 seconds left, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 132-131 on Wednesday night.

Barnes had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and his slam put Toronto ahead 130-129 for the last of five lead changes in the final 1:22. Dennis Schroder scored 26 points for the Raptors.

Buddy Hield missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left for the Pacers. He finished with 31 points and made 7 of 12 3s. Tyrese Haliburton had 33 points and 16 assists for Indiana.

The Pacers led 101-100 after three quarters, and the teams traded the lead for much of the fourth. Haliburton's 3 gave the Pacers a 123-116 lead with 4 minutes left.

O.G. Anunoby put Toronto back on top with a 3-pointer with 1:22 left. The Pacers retook the lead two more times before Barnes gave Toronto the lead for good.

The Pacers shot 55 per cent for the game and the Raptors shot 53%. Toronto shot nearly 63 percent in the first half, but Indiana kept it close by making 11 of 20 3s.

The Pacers had set a franchise scoring record a night earlier when they beat Atlanta 157-152.

Indiana guard Andrew Nembhard missed his third consecutive game with a sore lower back. The Pacers also were without forward Aaron Nesmith, who missed his first game of the season with a sprained right wrist.

Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa was sidelined with a sore right knee.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host Chicago on Friday.

Pacers: Host Detroit on Friday.

