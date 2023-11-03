Philadelphia 76ers point guard Patrick Beverley again implied the Toronto Raptors have “no dog” after his team defeated the Raps for the second time this season Thursday night.

Beverley wondered who the Raptors' “dog” was on his podcast prior to the season and doubled down on the assertion after the Sixers beat the Raptors in Toronto last weekend.

The fiery point guard went back for more Thursday night, posting “Like I said time and time again. No dogs” followed by a laughing emoji to his account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Who’s the dog of that team? I see Anunoby down a dark alley, I see Siakam down a dark alley, I don’t feel like, threatened. And there’s no disrespect for them, you know what I’m saying?”

If I see Siakam with a ball in his hand and I’m in a dark alley and there’s a rim in that b****, okay cool I feel good about this b****,” he said on his podcast last month.

Raptors point guard Dennis Schroder – who was teammates with Beverley on the Lakers last season – addressed Beverley’s initial comment on Oct. 24, acknowledging his former teammate’s tendency to stir the pot.

“Pat Bev is Pat Bev. I like him as a teammate… I will say I was really surprised how he is, he’s a great guy, has your back. But when you don’t play with him, Pat Bev is going to be Pat Bev. So, end of the day, like I said, it motivates us if people underestimate us and we go from there,” Schroder said.

Beverley had just two points, one assist and two steals Thursday but was a plus-10 in more than 28 minutes of floor time as the Sixers won 114-99. He also scored two points and was a plus-10 in Philly’s win at Scotiabank Arena last Saturday.

The Raptors will have to wait almost two months to see Beverley and the Sixers again as the two teams next play on Dec. 22 in Philadelphia. They will then wrap up the regular season series on March 31 in Toronto.

