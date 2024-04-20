Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid headed to the locker room late in the second quarter of Game 1 against the New York Knicks with an apparent knee injury. With 2:49 left in the half, Embiid tossed an alley-oop to himself off the backboard and came down awkardly on his left knee and fell to the floor.

The 2023 MVP returned to play for the start of the season half.

Embiid missed significant time earlier this season after undergoing surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee.

He had 18 points, five rebounds, and two assists in 16 minutes before leaving with the Sixers trailing 49-46.

The 30-year-old averaged 34.7 points, 11 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in 39 games this season.