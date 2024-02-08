The Toronto Raptors are acquiring Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk and second-year guard Ochai Agbaji from the Utah Jazz in exchange for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr. and a 2024 first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Olynyk, a 32-year-old native of Toronto, is averaging 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 56.2 per cent shooting over 50 games with the Jazz this season, his second year with the franchise. Olynyk is a veteran of 10 NBA seasons, appearing in 728 career games with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Jazz. He was selected 13th overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Agbaji, 23, is averaging 5.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 51 games with the Jazz in 2023-24, his second year in the NBA.

Lewis Jr. has played just one game with the Raptors this season after being acquired earlier this month from the New Orleans Pelicans via the Indiana Pacers as part of the Pascal Siakam trade.

Porter Jr., 30, signed a multi-year deal with the Raptors ahead of the 2022-23 season, but only appeared in a total of 23 games with the team due to injuries.