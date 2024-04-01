The Toronto Raptors could be getting back some reinforcements as they look to put an end to their 13-game losing streak.

RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley are both expected to play on Tuesday against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.

Barrett and Quickley are both probable for tomorrow’s game vs the Lakers. Agbaji remains out. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 1, 2024

The 23-year-old Barrett hasn't played since March 11 against the Denver Nuggets as he has been away following the death of his younger brother, Nathan.

Quickley, 24, has missed the last six games as well due to personal reasons after the passing of his uncle.

Immanuel Quickley on the passing of his uncle, Shawn Hamilton: "He was like another father figure to me. Been there every step of the way – college visits, first basketball I ever picked up... He’s been with me every step of the journey, so he's somebody I was really close with." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 1, 2024

Both were acquired from the New York Knicks near the end of December as part of the OG Anunoby trade.

Barrett is averaging 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists over 27 games with the Raptors while Quickley is putting up 17.7 points, 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game over 32 contests.

Toronto is 23-51 on the season.

The Raptors' franchise record for consecutive losses is 17 which took place during the 1997-98 season.