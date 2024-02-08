The Toronto Raptors are trading point guard Dennis Schroder and power forward Thad Young to the Brooklyn Nets for point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Clarify: Thad Young is coming to the Nets in the trade with DENNIS Schroder, sources said. https://t.co/wBNclK9TNu — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

Schroder, 30, is in his first season with the Raptors and is averaging 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists over 51 games. Schroder is in the first year of a two-year, $25 million contract.

The native of Germany is in his 10th season in the NBA.

Dinwiddie, 30, is averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists over 48 games with the Nets this season, his 11th season in the NBA. Dinwiddie is in the final season of a three-year, $54 million contract.

Young, 35, joined the Raptors during the 2021-22 season and will be a free agent at season's end.