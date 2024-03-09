SCOREBOARD

Report: Pacers' Mathurin to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Benedict Mathurin Indiana Pacers Benedict Mathurin - The Canadian Press
Indiana Pacers sophomore Bennedict Mathurin will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Mathurin, who hails from Montreal, was averaging 14.5 points per game this season. He was the MVP of the 2024 Rising Stars game.

The 21-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.  