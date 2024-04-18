Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to miss multiple weeks with an MCL injury, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Butler sustained the injury in the first quarter of the Heat's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Play-In tournament. The injury occurred when Sixers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. jumped at a Butler pump fake and came down on the Heat forward's right knee.

“I fell, he landed and my knee just didn't do well, I guess," Butler said following the game. “I don't know. It's not a good feeling, I can tell you that."

Butler remained in the game and played the final three quarters, finishing with 19 points on 5-of-18 shooting.

“I wasn't able to do anything on either side of the ball. I think I hurt us more than I helped us actually," Butler said.

The Heat will take on the Chicago Bulls in the second round of the Play-In tournament on Friday, to determine the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

“Jimmy being out for Miami, they have a culture,” Chicago guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “Whoever steps up in his spot, I know they’re not gonna bring everything he does. He’s an All-Star, a great player in this league, but Miami is one of the teams when you play them, you know what to expect. They play hard. They play physical. They don’t quit. They always keep coming, they keep bringing energy.”

The 34-year-old averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in 60 games this season.